Why Selena Gomez forever abandoned social networks, details, latest news

The actress refused social networks.

On August 31, Hulu launches a new series “Murders in the same building”. Actress Selena Gomez played one of the main roles in the film. On the eve of the release of the picture, the artist gave a frank interview.

Former Disney star, actress and singer Selena Gomez shared how she coped with the problems that befell her several years ago. The celebrity admitted that numerous ailments made her look at life differently and pushed to change. For example, Selena has completely abandoned social media.

In 2014, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus. The illness forced the actress to pause her career and begin treatment. While the celebrity was undergoing chemotherapy, the reasons for her sudden disappearance were discussed on the Web. Someone started a rumor that Gomez ended up in a rehabilitation center due to drug and alcohol addiction.

“I don’t even know what, in their opinion, I was actually doing – drugs, alcohol, running around, partying. The stories were so disgusting,” the actress said in a fresh interview.

Gomez spoke frankly to the public about the problems she faced. The recognition put an end to gossip defaming the actress. Since then, the star has been open about her struggles with the public.

In 2017, Selena Gomez’s condition worsened. The actress received a donor kidney transplant. A year later, the star was diagnosed with a mental illness – bipolar affective disorder. Gomez admitted she was relieved when the doctors finally diagnosed her.

“My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness … all of this, to be honest, should have unsettled me. Every time I went through something, I thought, ‘What is this time? What else do I have to deal with? “- says the star.

Four years ago, Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was voted the most popular. Meanwhile, the celebrity was constantly faced with negativity. At some point, the actress decided to leave social networks. In 2017, Gomez hired an assistant, to whom she transferred the logins and passwords from her Twitter and Instagram profiles. Since then, the actress has been sending the assistant photos and quotes for publication, which he posts in the account on her behalf.

The abandonment of social networks had a positive effect on the mental state of Selena Gomez. In addition, the actress freed up a lot of time for creativity and communication with loved ones. The actress admitted that she had previously spent hours on the Web and watched the life of strangers.

