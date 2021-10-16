why Selena Gomez has given up on social media?

Despite having 268 million followers on Instagram, Selena doesn’t even have this app on her phone. A couple of years ago, the star deleted all social networks, and it seems that she does not regret it at all. Here’s why the singer made such a decision.

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

After Selena was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the paparazzi’s attention was sharpened behind her. This constantly unsettled the star. At some point, Gomez deleted Instagram from her phone, now the singer’s account is maintained by her assistant. “I say this because my choice became a guarantee that now I feel as healthy again as before, – the singer shared, – Perhaps this will not make everyone happy, but personally it saved my life.”

Gomez also noted that she was happy to get rid of unnecessary worries. “I felt that all thoughts revolve around a million different people in the world saying good and bad things. And I just thought, “Why do I need this if I don’t get anything.” I know what I want and I know what I don’t want, ”the singer added.

Selena Gomez (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

