Wilfand told when the first snow will fall in European Russia

On Tuesday, wet snow may fall in the center of European Russia, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. On Tuesday, wet snow may fall in the center of European Russia, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told RIA Novosti. According to the meteorologist, the temperature on Sunday and Monday is expected to be one to two degrees higher than the average long-term values. The air will warm up to eight to ten degrees during the day, but then the temperature will drop dramatically. He explained that the decrease in temperature will be due to a cyclone carrying cold masses from the north. “After the cold snap on Tuesday and Wednesday … the temperature will be from two to seven degrees, which is below the norm by two degrees. And then the removal of warm air masses will lead to a significant increase in temperature on Thursday and especially on Friday, during the day it will get warmer from nine to 14, and at night on Friday it will be eight to ten degrees (three degrees above the norm. – Note . ed.) “, – continued the scientist. Synoptics predict that next weekend there should also be a noticeable cooling: night temperatures are expected around zero.

