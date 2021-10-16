https://ria.ru/20211016/gaz-1754884681.html

Ukraine paid dearly for Zelensky’s mistake

KIEV, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that the current government of the country did not buy gas on time, when the price was not so high, which is why now the losses will amount to $ 5 billion. “The Ukrainian government lost time and caused billions of dollars in losses to the citizens of Ukraine. when it cost $ 250. Not everyone could afford it, since they do not have gas storages. But in Ukraine there are gas storages – one of the largest in Europe. Naftogaz’s accounts had $ 2 billion. it is enough to buy gas and pump it into storage. This was not done and the Ukrainian authorities are personally responsible for this. Today, $ 5 billion will be taken from the pockets of Ukrainians – this is the state’s losses due to the fact that the gas was not bought on time, “Yatsenyuk said on the air. TV channel “Ukraine 24”. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. From the beginning of August to the end of September, they more than doubled. The historical maximum was recorded on October 6 – 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters, after which the prices for futures went down. Experts noted that the rise in prices for gas futures in Europe is associated with several factors: the low level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS), limited supply from the main suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia.

