Yuri Gorbunov said that he dreams of winning an Oscar: “Tell Oprah Winfrey”

Yuri Gorbunov’s speech at a large-scale conference was simultaneously watched on six continents.

Ukrainian TV presenter Yuri Gorbunov took part in the international conference No. 1 From emptiness to abundance. This is a 24-hour non-stop online forum organized by international coach and trainer Andreas Thyssen together with the global educational platform Edufy. 24 legendary speakers from the USA, Germany, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Australia, Israel and Canada were involved in the forum. There has never been a similar event. By the way, the publisher Viva took part in the same marathon as a speaker! and the author of the Connecting Women project Inna Katyuschenko.

More than 100,000 viewers from all over the world met, listened and saw the famous producer, actor and TV presenter of the 1 + 1 channel Yuri Gorbunov, who was invited to the forum by Andreas Thyssen. Ukrainian was spoken on 6 continents, and Yura’s speech was translated into four languages ​​and sign language was translated.

The Ukrainian TV presenter appeared at the same event with famous speakers: motivational coach Nick Vuychich, friend and partner of Oprah Winfrey – acclaimed writer and director Tim Storey; psychologist Allan Pease; personal growth coach Yitzhak Pintosevich; biologist Caroline Leaf; bestselling author Robin Sharma and others. One of the headliners of the forum was John Maxwell, an American leadership expert and bestselling author who has millions of readers around the world.

Gorbunov acted as a special guest and presenter on the discussion panels “On family, friendship, communication at work, mutual understanding and trust.” Considering that Yuri has a successful career and a strong family, it is not surprising why the organizers chose him to be the speaker, and of this particular topic.

Considering the success of Yuri Gorbunov, who is now working on a new project and, together with Film.ua and 1 + 1 media, is filming the TV series “Saying Susidi”, he was asked what he considers to be his great success in life, and why he named the new series that way.

“The series“ Saying Susidi ”is a derivative of our film“ Saying Happy ”, which I am very proud of. This is the first Ukrainian film to set a national record. Before us, no one has ever made a purely Ukrainian product popular. “Saying Vesіlla” became the first Ukrainian film, whose format was exported abroad – to the USA, Poland, Czech Republic, Canada, Lithuania and others. Analyzing this component of success, why did this happen? I can say for sure that we did not set ourselves the task of making records, collecting millions, which we, fortunately, have collected. Our goal was to make high-quality cinema for everyone, for everyone. An ordinary folk comedy that will be recognizable for everyone. Why did she shoot and find a response in the hearts of Ukrainians? Because this is a movie about us, about Ukrainians. Everyone recognized himself, his father, his neighbor. And then I realized that what is happening around us will always be much closer to us. Those people, Hollywood stars, are somewhere far away. But, of course, as an actor and producer, I dream of winning an Oscar. If Winfrey interviewed me, it would be cool, cool story to dream about. And here among the colleagues there is an American director Tim Storey, a friend of Oprah Winfrey, maybe he will pass it on to her, ”said Yuri Gorbunov.

Upon completion of the online forum, a charity event was held for the project “Zdijsni mriyu”. All participants and speakers joined forces to make the dreams of seriously ill children come true and to ensure the work of schools in hospitals in Ukraine, having made a charitable contribution of UAH 800,000. The certificate was accepted by the curator of the project “Zdijsni mriyu”, TV presenter “Prosport” on the 1 + 1 channel Alexandra Loboda. The event was also attended by the host of “Snidanok.Vikhidny” Valentina Khamaiko and the host of “Tviy Day” Vladimir Rabchun.

The event set a record – the longest international online forum with one moderator. The record is included in the book “National Register of Records of Ukraine”, which is the official representative of the Guinness Book of Records in Ukraine.

