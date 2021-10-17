11 actors and actresses who recklessly turned down roles in super successful projects

John Travolta turned down the role of Forrest Gump, and Jack Nicholson found it impossible to play the Sicilian without actually being him, so the role of Michael Corleone went to Al Pacino. Nevertheless, these actors managed to star in many films that brought them success and fame. However, sometimes everything develops a little differently, and the rejection of the role destroys all hopes for a bright career.

Emily Browning – Bella Swan, The Twilight Saga



Today it is difficult to imagine anyone other than Kristen Stewart in the role of the main character of the “Twilight” saga. However, Emily Browning was initially considered for this role. If that had happened, Bella Swan would have been very different.

But Browning turned down the role. She later said that she did not regret the decision, because the actors who played in the film became extremely successful and famous, and she was not ready for it.

Josh Hartnett – Superman and Batman



Josh Hartnett turned down the role of Batman and Superman. The actor says that this decision was correct and possibly the only correct decision he made. Josh didn’t want to be held hostage to stereotypical roles and that’s why he didn’t consider this collaboration.

Although the actor landed the lead role in Lucky Number Slevin in 2006, over the next 10 years he only had cameo appearances in low-budget films. In 2017, viewers could see Josh in 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain, but the film received mostly negative reviews from critics. The film’s approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is only 22%.

Matthew Broderick – Walter White, Breaking Bad



The creators of the Breaking Bad series hoped that Matthew Broderick would agree to star in their project. But he turned down this offer, and the creators had to look for someone else for this position. This person turned out to be Brian Cranston, who did not miss his chance and did an excellent job of the role.

After that, Broderick starred in many films, but, unfortunately, they did not bring him much success. Today we can hear more Broderick than we see because he is the voice of cartoon characters. So, for example, the lion Simba speaks in Matthew’s voice.

Laurence Fishburne – Julius Winnfield, Pulp Fiction



For his fans, Laurence Fishburne has been the Morpheus from The Matrix for many years, although the actor had every chance to prevent such a situation. When Quentin Tarantino was working on Pulp Fiction, he invited Lawrence to play Winnfield, but he turned down the offer.

Jules was named Samuel L. Jackson, who received a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jennifer Love Hewitt – Prue Halliwell, Charmed



When actress Shannen Doherty left Charmed at the end of Season 3, the creators were puzzled by the fate of her character, Prue Halliwell. Jennifer Love Hewitt was invited to try herself in this role. However, the actress refused to play in the series. Tiffani Thiessen, who received the same offer, also turned down the role. In the end, it was decided to exclude Prue Halliwell from the list of characters in the series.

Recently, Jennifer Love Hewitt has completely switched from filming in feature films to filming in TV series. So, she had roles in projects such as Criminal Minds and Hot in Cleveland. Today we can see the actress in the drama series “9-1-1”.

Ja Rule – Tej Parker, The Fast and the Furious saga.



Rap singer Ja Rule made a cameo appearance in the first part of Fast and the Furious. During the filming of “2 Fast 2 Furious,” director John Singleton increased the screen time and tried to get the rap artist into the cast, but he refused. This created a conflict: the director said that the singer was not in the know and that he had to go everywhere for Jah to get an answer. In the end, Ja gave up his half a million dollar salary but did not give up his acting ambitions.

Ja Rule tried his hand at collaborating with other directors, but this did not bring him much success. For example, Half Past Dead got a 4.6 rating on IMDb, and Don’t Fade Away – 4.9. At the same time, Ludacris, who got the role of Tej after Rul’s refusal, appeared in almost all parts of the saga, including the last one, F9.

Nicolas Cage – Aragorn, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Nicolas Cage had a chance to play Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but he refused for personal reasons – he did not want to leave his home for such a long time. Therefore, Viggo Mortensen became the first High King of the Reunited Kingdom and gained worldwide fame for this role.

Today Nicholas appears frequently in the media: he has starred in many films in one year, but his roles have mostly elicited furious comments from haters and confused his old fans.

Molly Ringwald – Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman



Before Julia Roberts was cast as Vivian in Pretty Woman, many other actresses turned down the character. Among them are Molly Ringwald, Meg Ryan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Valeria Golino and others. Later, Molly Ringwald admitted in an interview that she regrets the decision.

This is not surprising, because in the 90s, this actress lost her fame, starting to appear in little-known films and TV shows, while the role of an agreeable girl played by Julia Roberts brought her the status of one of the recognizable stars of Hollywood.

Michael Madsen – Vincent Vega, Pulp Fiction



The legendary dance of Uma Thurman and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction might look different if the role of Vincent went to Michael Madsen. However, the actor turned down the role because he was engaged in another project – at that moment he was filming the western “Wyatt Earp”. But this film turned out to be less successful than Quentin Tarantino’s black comedy – it was nominated 5 times for “Golden Raspberry” and won 2 of its nominations. It’s worth noting though that the film was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Michael humorously recalls the rejection of this role and says that hardly anyone would be happier to see him instead of Travolta. Madsen played in low-budget films for a long time, but recently he began to appear in projects of Russian cinema, such as The Velvet Revolution, The Way, The Fifth Execution, and others. In addition, the actor tried his hand at a new role and released several books with your own poetry.

Oliver Hudson – Jack Pearson, This Is Us.



Oliver Hudson had every chance of getting the role of Jack Pearson in This Is Us, but the actor chose to go on a 10-day fishing trip instead of the set. As a result, the main role was played by Milo Ventimiglia, who received several Emmy nominations for her.

Oliver’s main work is the role in the sitcom “Engagement Rules”, where he starred for 7 seasons.

Claire Danes – Rose DeWitt Bukater, Titanic



The role of Rose brought the 22-year-old Kate Winslet worldwide fame and an Academy Award nomination. The young woman instantly became a Hollywood star. However, Claire Danes was initially invited to this role, but she refused, saying that she was tired and tired of her recent projects. Danes also did not want to star with DiCaprio, because shortly before Titanic, they both starred in William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet.

In the following years of her acting career, Claire starred in the Homeland TV series, which aired for almost 10 years until it ended in April 2020.