17 Christian missionaries and their family members from the United States were kidnapped in Haiti

17 Christian missionaries and their family members from the United States were kidnapped in Haiti

In the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, at least 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their family members were kidnapped, the New York Times reported, citing employees … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T05: 53

2021-10-17T05: 53

2021-10-17T10: 02

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, at least 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their families have been kidnapped, the New York Times reported, citing republican security officials. The missionaries were reportedly attacked as they left the orphanage. The details are unknown, but, according to the newspaper, people were abducted from a bus bound for the airport. According to the newspaper, a “gang” is behind the abduction. Haiti has been experiencing “political upheavals” for many years, and abductions of both rich and poor people are not uncommon, the New York Times notes. Nevertheless, the incident with such a large group of Americans shocked officials, the article emphasizes.

