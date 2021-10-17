17 Christian missionaries and their family members from the United States were kidnapped in Haiti

https://ria.ru/20211017/gaiti-1754900473.html
WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. In the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, at least 17 Christian missionaries from the United States and their families have been kidnapped, the New York Times reported, citing republican security officials. The missionaries were reportedly attacked as they left the orphanage. The details are unknown, but, according to the newspaper, people were abducted from a bus bound for the airport. According to the newspaper, a “gang” is behind the abduction. Haiti has been experiencing “political upheavals” for many years, and abductions of both rich and poor people are not uncommon, the New York Times notes. Nevertheless, the incident with such a large group of Americans shocked officials, the article emphasizes.
