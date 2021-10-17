$ 40 million settled the conflict Scarlett Johansson and Disney over the “Black Widow” :: Repost :: RBC Style

The company had to pay Scarlett Johansson $ 40 million to be able to work together again.

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney were able to resolve the conflict over the Black Widow hybrid show, Deadline reported. The film was released almost simultaneously in cinemas and on the Disney + platform, which is why the actress did not receive a substantial part of the fee.

“I am happy that we were able to resolve our differences with Disney, and I am incredibly proud of our many years of working together. I have endlessly enjoyed the creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in the future, ”said Scarlett Johansson.

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman noted that the company plans to continue working with the actress in the future, so the peace agreement was beneficial to all parties.

“I am very pleased that Scarlett Johansson and I were able to reach an agreement on the Black Widow. We appreciate her contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and intend to work with her on new projects, including the “Tower of Terror” “- said Alan Bergman.

The details of the agreement are kept under wraps, but Deadline sources claim that Disney paid the actress more than $ 40 million. Previously, other publications reported that Johansson demanded $ 80 million.

The 36-year-old actress Scarlett Johansson is a BAFTA laureate and two-time Academy Award nominee. She is widely known for her roles in the films Match Point, Sensation and Lost in Translation. Since 2010, she has appeared nine times as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.