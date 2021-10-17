5 Tips for the Perfect Workout from Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel

Perhaps, wherever information penetrates, we heard these words: “Find the job of your dreams, and you will not have to work a day”. The same approach can be applied to training. “Do what you like and it won’t seem like hard work to you,” says Vin Diesel, and we agree with him. If you don’t like something about your workouts, you can always change it. But once you find the type of workout that suits you, sorry here, you have to sweat hard. “Don’t whine, pull yourself together, and exercise while you can stand on your feet,” the actor advises.

We are surrounded by numbers and finish lines that we strive for. The number of reps, the weight you want, the salary you want, the girl we’re hitting on … Each of us wants to get it all, to hit the bull’s-eye. This is correct, but it does not mean that you should drive yourself like a horse. If you go in the direction of the goal, you are already winning. “It doesn’t matter where you are, victory is victory,” says Vin Diesel. Therefore, even if you had a boring workout and gave up ahead of time by going to the shower, you are still cooler than those who sit on the couch all day. Tomorrow will be a new day, and you will prove yourself to the fullest!