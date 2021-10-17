https://ria.ru/20211017/vaktsina-1754908041.html

A new batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Serbia

Serbia received a new batch of Sputnik V vaccine – Russia news today

A new batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Serbia

Serbia has received another batch of the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, said Minister of Innovation Nenad Popovic. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T09: 38

2021-10-17T09: 38

2021-10-17T16: 13

serbia

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

satellite v vaccine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587381227_0:66:3072:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_29c2ada8723232c068d31aaf5d101b61.jpg

BELGRADE, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Serbia received another batch of the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, said the Minister of Innovation Nenad Popovic. It is reported that the drug came from the Generium factory in the Vladimir region. Popovic noted that Sputnik V showed efficiency in 97 percent of cases and “works great as a third dose for those who have taken the two components of any vaccine.” He previously reported that 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V have been packaged in Serbia since the start of production in June, and by the end of the year it is expected that in the country under an agreement with Russia, four million doses of the drug will be produced.

https://ria.ru/20211015/sputnikv-1754740015.html

serbia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/02/1587381227_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee7588dfcdbbd9491f1058dbc7e201e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

serbia, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, satellite v vaccine