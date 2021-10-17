A new procedure for the export of children abroad came into force in Russia :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Yuri Smityuk / TASS



In Russia, from today, a new procedure for the export of children abroad comes into force. The corresponding order of August 31 was approved by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on October 6. Later, the ministry clarified that the rules will come into effect on 17 October.

Major changes:

Now parents, adoptive parents, guardians or legal representatives of children who do not agree with their travel abroad can indicate that they prohibit the child from traveling abroad, and their demand “will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.”

In particular, the child’s legal representatives can now prohibit taking him out of Russia until he reaches 18 years of age, or specify specific dates for the start and end of the travel restriction period.

In addition, a dissenting parent can restrict the departure of a minor to all countries, or determine a specific list of states where the child cannot be taken out. At the same time, the applicant himself, if he has Russian citizenship, will be able to independently take the child abroad. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, then the child will not be able to leave either with him or with another parent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs pointed out.

Also new is the possibility for a representative who submitted a statement of disagreement with the departure of a child (regardless of citizenship) to withdraw his statement out of court. Now, for this, it is enough to contact any division for migration issues or diplomatic missions.

In addition, the deadlines for the work of migration units with incoming applications have now been reduced from five to two working days.

The fact that the Russian authorities are preparing amendments to the legislation concerning the issues of travel abroad of minors, the head of the main department for migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Valentina Kazakova reported back on September 30. Then she noted that the departure of the child from the territory of Russia may already be limited by one of the parents, but in the interests of the children it is necessary to “fix this issue in a normative way.” “If a citizen declares that he does not allow him to leave with another parent, the parent himself will be able to leave with this child so that he can have a rest, and receive medical treatment, and so on,” Kazakova said, noting that the emerging questions will be resolve through the courts.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, in turn, later said that the new order was developed within the framework of the law on the procedure for leaving and entering Russia on July 1, which improves the procedure for resolving the issue of the possibility of children leaving Russia accompanied by one of the parents. According to the innovations of the July law, one of the parents was allowed to prohibit traveling with a child to one, several or all countries at once, indicating the period of validity of this disagreement (previously the ban applied to any travel abroad).