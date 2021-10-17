https://ria.ru/20211017/sakhalin-1754901358.html

A resident of Sakhalin died under the debris of a roof blown away by the wind

A resident of Sakhalin died under the debris of a roof blown away by the wind – Russia news today

A resident of Sakhalin died under the debris of a roof blown away by the wind

One person died, another was injured, falling under the debris of a house blown away by the wind in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 17 – RIA Novosti. One person was killed, another was injured, falling under the rubble of a house blown away by the wind in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, the press service of the Sakhalin Oblast Governor said on Sunday. According to the press service, the situation in the area is under special control in the Sakhalin Oblast government. Reconstruction work is underway. A joint operational group of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Sakhalin Region and the regional agency for civil defense and emergencies have left for the city district. On behalf of the governor, the head of the capital repair fund and the deputy minister of housing and communal services of the region will go there to help the municipality in eliminating the consequences. including at a school and a polytechnic center. 10 trees, 8 poles of power lines fell, “the report says. According to the authorities, 13 settlements were left without electricity, these are 1,853 people, 965 houses, 47 socially significant objects, 12 boiler houses. “The hospital, boarding school, nursing home and boiler houses are powered from backup power sources, the fuel supply is for seven days. Heat supply has now been restored, the temperature of the coolant in the system is gradually increasing,” the press service said.

