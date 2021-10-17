https://ria.ru/20211017/sakhalin-1754901358.html
A resident of Sakhalin died under the debris of a roof blown away by the wind
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 17 – RIA Novosti. One person was killed, another was injured, falling under the rubble of a house blown away by the wind in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, the press service of the Sakhalin Oblast Governor said on Sunday. According to the press service, the situation in the area is under special control in the Sakhalin Oblast government. Reconstruction work is underway. A joint operational group of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Sakhalin Region and the regional agency for civil defense and emergencies have left for the city district. On behalf of the governor, the head of the capital repair fund and the deputy minister of housing and communal services of the region will go there to help the municipality in eliminating the consequences.
A resident of Sakhalin died under the debris of a roof blown away by the wind
“Valery Limarenko instructed to provide assistance to the family of the deceased and those injured during the cyclone in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky. According to preliminary data, one person died under the debris of the roof, another was injured. Now the identity of the residents of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky is being established,” the message says.
According to the press service, the situation in the region is under special control in the government of the Sakhalin Oblast. Restoration work is underway.
“The Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky region was under the influence of a strong cyclone. As a result of wind gusts reaching 20 meters per second, the roofs of several buildings, including a school and a polytechnic center, were damaged. 10 trees, 8 poles of power lines fell,” in the message.
According to the authorities, 13 settlements were left without electricity, these are 1,853 people, 965 houses, 47 socially significant objects, 12 boiler houses.
“The hospital, boarding school, nursing home and boiler houses are powered from backup power sources, the fuel supply is for seven days. Heat supply has now been restored, the temperature of the coolant in the system is gradually increasing,” the press service said.
