https://ria.ru/20211017/kinoekipazh-1754893746.html
A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream
A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live broadcast – RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream
The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T04: 00
2021-10-17T04: 00
2021-10-17T07: 36
space – ria science
international space station (iss)
Oleg Novitsky
Julia Peresild
klim shipenko
flight of the first “movie crew” into space
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754887432_0 0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_5aeca9b7efa1dc2b5fd8d791ad858e80.jpg
The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are sent back on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. The ship returns to Earth. “Soyuz” has already entered the dense layers of the atmosphere, a parachute has opened above it.
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
LIVE: The Movie Crew Returns to Earth
LIVE: The Movie Crew Returns to Earth
2021-10-17T04: 00
true
PT1S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754887432_128 0:896:576_1920x0_80_0_0_ca61d6fd8c1aac0d8ca9048258b8c6e0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
space – RIA Science, International Space Station (ISS), Oleg Novitsky, Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, flight of the first “movie crew” into space, video
A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream
The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are sent back on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.
2021-10-17T04: 00
true
PT1S