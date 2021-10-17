A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
9

2021-10-17T04: 00

2021-10-17T04: 00

2021-10-17T07: 36

space – ria science

international space station (iss)

Oleg Novitsky

Julia Peresild

klim shipenko

flight of the first “movie crew” into space

The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are sent back on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. The ship returns to Earth. “Soyuz” has already entered the dense layers of the atmosphere, a parachute has opened above it.

space – RIA Science, International Space Station (ISS), Oleg Novitsky, Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, flight of the first “movie crew” into space, video

The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are sent back on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.

