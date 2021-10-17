https://ria.ru/20211017/kinoekipazh-1754893746.html

A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream

A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live broadcast – RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

A ship with a movie crew returns to Earth. Live Stream

The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T04: 00

2021-10-17T04: 00

2021-10-17T07: 36

space – ria science

international space station (iss)

Oleg Novitsky

Julia Peresild

klim shipenko

flight of the first “movie crew” into space

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754887432_0 0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_5aeca9b7efa1dc2b5fd8d791ad858e80.jpg

The Russian film crew, who filmed the feature film with the working title “Challenge”, leaves the ISS after 12 days in space. Director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild are sent back on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky. The ship returns to Earth. “Soyuz” has already entered the dense layers of the atmosphere, a parachute has opened above it.

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

LIVE: The Movie Crew Returns to Earth LIVE: The Movie Crew Returns to Earth 2021-10-17T04: 00 true PT1S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754887432_128 0:896:576_1920x0_80_0_0_ca61d6fd8c1aac0d8ca9048258b8c6e0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

space – RIA Science, International Space Station (ISS), Oleg Novitsky, Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko, flight of the first “movie crew” into space, video