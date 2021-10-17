Actor Leonardo DiCaprio dedicated a post on his Instagram account to the fires in Yakutia

Los Angeles, August 4. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has published a video on the social network, made by the correspondents of The Guardian, which is dedicated to the latest natural disasters around the world.

The Hollywood star posted a video on his Instagram page titled “What One Month of Extreme Weather Looks Like”. The video also did not do without footage of forest fires in the Republic of Yakutia, where an emergency regime has now been introduced. The video also contains the words of an elderly woman who complains about the constant smell of burning and smoke.

Leonardo DiCaprio explained that the video included terrifying natural disasters that occurred in just a month in different parts of the world. In addition to the fires in Yakutia, devastating floods in Europe and China, landslides in India, and extreme heat in America were also mentioned.

“It was an unprecedented period of chaotic weather,” says the Hollywood star’s page.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention to forest fires in Yakutia was attracted by a resident of the region Rosa Dyachkovskaya. The Oscar winner announced that he and his foundation are ready to help eliminate the fire that engulfed the forests of Siberia. While nothing is known about the help of the Hollywood star, the elements are confronted by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and volunteers. The problem of a real “fiery apocalypse” will be discussed at the press center of the Media Group on August 15. The main speaker of the meeting will be the head of the volunteer detachment Andrei Chernykh.