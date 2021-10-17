Actress Cicely Tyson, the only African American to receive an Honorary Oscar, dies

The actress was 96 years old

In the United States, died actress Cicely Tyson, one of the few African-American women nominated for an Oscar, and the only one who received an honorary Oscar. The actress was 96 years old. Writes about this CNN.

Cicely Tyson’s death was reported by her manager. He noted that the actress “personifies African American women who demanded attention and respect for themselves.” She played former slaves, civic activists, those who tell the truth and gave each character depth, nobility and grace.

The actress, born in 1924, spoke about her career in her autobiography “I Am As I Am”, which hit bookstores three days ago.

Cecely Tyson and her Emmy Awards [+–]

Cecely Tyson She has played the leading female roles in many films and television series. For the series “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1974) she received an Emmy, for the film “Sounder” (1972) she was nominated for an Oscar, but Liza Minnelli received the coveted statuette. The actress received her honorary “Oscar” 45 years later, in 2018, for her contribution to the film industry. The statuette was presented to her by the famous TV presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The actress began her career as a fashion model for Ebony magazine in the 1950s, then began acting in the theater, and later on television.

In recent years, Sicely has starred in the films “The Servant” and “Alex Cross”, as well as the series “How to Avoid Punishment for Murder” and “House of Cards”.

Cecely Tyson in the movie “The Servant” [+–]

In 2016, Cicely received the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. “During her long and distinguished career, Cicely Tyson has not only excelled as an actor, but also shaped the course of history,” Obama said that day. The actress herself said that this was the most important day of her life.

Michelle and Barack Obama and Cicely Tyson / Photo: White House [+–]

We will remind, the first black actress, awarded the “Oscar”, was Hattie McDaniel, who played the role of Mammy in the movie “Gone with the Wind.” In 1940, she won the Best Supporting Actress nomination. The only Black Best Actress nomination is Helly Berry, who won an award in 2002 for her performance in Monster’s Ball.

The first best actor in 1964 was Sidney Poitier (film “Lilies of the Field”). Subsequently, Denzel Washington (2002), Jamie Foxx (2005) and Forest Whitaker (2007) were awarded this nomination.

The first black winner for Best Supporting Actor was Louis Gossett Jr. He received an award in 1983 for his role in The Officer and the Gentleman. After him, Denzel Washington (1990), Cuba Gooding Jr. (1997), Morgan Freeman (2005) and Mahershala Ali (2017 and 2019) joined the list.

Best Supporting Actress 51 years after Hattie McDaniel was Whoopi Goldberg for her performance in Ghost (1991). In 2007, Jennifer Hudson received the award, in 2010 – MoʼNick, in 2012 – Octavia Spencer. In 2014, Kenyan actress (stateless) Lupita Nyong’o won the nomination for her role in 12 Years of Slavery; in 2017, Viola Davis, for Fences, and in 2019, Regina King, for her role in painting If Beale Street Could Talk.