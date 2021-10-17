https://ria.ru/20211017/gibel-1754897442.html

Albania reveals the main mystery in the terrible death of Russians in the country

ABC News Albania journalist Leonid Musay suggested that the cause of death of Russian tourists in Albania could have been the food they ate. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. ABC News Albania journalist Leonid Musay suggested that the cause of death of Russian tourists in Albania could have been the food they had eaten. As the journalist found out, the Russians spent the day outside the hotel, and when they returned to the hotel in the evening, they did not dine there. According to him, the tourists arrived. in the country on Sunday. The bodies of four people were found in the sauna of the Gloria Hotel in the Kerret village of Kawai County the day before. According to the administrator, they arrived at the hotel about an hour before the incident. According to media reports, the victims were one family. The names of tourists have been made public: Natalya Burenkova, 58, Sergei Burenkov, 60, Nikita Belousov, 37, Ekaterina Burenkova, 31. The consular department of the Russian Embassy in Albania is investigating the details of the incident.

