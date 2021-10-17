https://ria.ru/20211017/gibel-1754897442.html
Albania reveals the main mystery in the terrible death of Russians in the country
In Albania, they called the “main mystery” in the incident with the death of Russians in the hotel – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
Albania reveals the main mystery in the terrible death of Russians in the country
ABC News Albania journalist Leonid Musay suggested that the cause of death of Russian tourists in Albania could have been the food they ate. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T02: 21
2021-10-17T02: 21
2021-10-17T02: 21
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. ABC News Albania journalist Leonid Musay suggested that the cause of death of Russian tourists in Albania could have been the food they had eaten. As the journalist found out, the Russians spent the day outside the hotel, and when they returned to the hotel in the evening, they did not dine there. According to him, the tourists arrived. in the country on Sunday. The bodies of four people were found in the sauna of the Gloria Hotel in the Kerret village of Kawai County the day before. According to the administrator, they arrived at the hotel about an hour before the incident. According to media reports, the victims were one family. The names of tourists have been made public: Natalya Burenkova, 58, Sergei Burenkov, 60, Nikita Belousov, 37, Ekaterina Burenkova, 31. The consular department of the Russian Embassy in Albania is investigating the details of the incident.
Albania
Russia
the death of Russians in an Albanian hotel, Leonid Musay
Albania called “the main mystery” in the incident with the death of Russians in the hotel
As the journalist found out, the Russians spent the day outside the hotel, and when they returned to the hotel in the evening, they did not dine there.
“The main mystery is what they ate during the day,” Musai wrote.
According to him, tourists arrived in the country on Sunday.
The bodies of four people were found in a sauna at the Gloria Hotel in the Kerret village of Kawai County the day before. According to the administrator, they arrived at the hotel about an hour before the emergency.
According to media reports, the victims were one family. The names of tourists have been announced: Natalya Burenkova, 58, Sergei Burenkov, 60, Nikita Belousov, 37, Ekaterina Burenkova, 31.
