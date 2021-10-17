https://ria.ru/20211017/android-1754788374.html

All the secrets of Android 12: is it worth updating your smartphone to the new Google OS

Google has planned and quietly introduced the 12th version of the Android mobile operating system. There is no need to talk about a radical update, but … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti, Kirill Karimov. Google has planned and quietly introduced the 12th version of the Android mobile operating system. There is no need to talk about a radical update, but there is a lot of interesting things there. About what Android smartphones will soon receive – in the material RIA Novosti. A different design Google announced the transition to the Material You design concept. It is easy to guess from the name that the developers were inspired by the idea of ​​customizing the system for a specific user. In Android, everything was always fine with this, but in the 12th version, the “corporation of good” went even further. Now the system has a single color space. When you change the wallpaper of the main screen, the OS automatically adjusts the entire color gamut for them – from quick settings icons to window backgrounds. Moreover, the system recognizes not only the main colors of the picture for the wallpaper, but also shades, using them in the design. Traditionally, some functions and solutions in the new version of the OS migrated from third-party shells of manufacturers of Android devices. For example, if for MIUI or ColorOS users the possibility of hiding the cutout for the front camera is no longer a curiosity, then on pure Android this is the first time. They contain more information, this is clearly a departure from the minimalism of “vanilla” Android. UI elements have become smoother – once again Google is rounding the corners. In this sense, Android 12 follows the industry trend – this fashion is so relevant that it has even sunk to conservative Windows. Don’t expect new features, but you shouldn’t expect any unique features from Android 12 – Google has been preferring to add new features to its many services for several years. but not into the system. Although not without interesting details. Surprisingly, until the 12th version, Android did not know how to take so-called long screenshots, when a snapshot captures several pages of the screen. It is now available out of the box. However, many people have already been using it for several years – almost all third-party shells can remove such a screenshot. Something in Android 12 migrated from iOS, for example, the ability to assign different actions to tapping on the body or calling applications. The iPhone has had this for the second year, while smartphones on the Google OS will receive limited support for extended interaction, because so far it will be available only on Pixel line models. But everyone will get another iOS feature – an indicator appeared in the notification bar that the application is using a microphone or camera. Google traditionally promises that the new version of Android is better optimized and works faster than its predecessor. Say, now up to 22 percent faster with the update. And the owners of Pixel smartphones partly confirm this – synthetic tests show that the processors of smartphones are not much, but still become faster. Security is never too much. We have not forgotten about the overall system security and user privacy. The wind from the world of laptops blew out here too – from now on, you can not only prohibit programs from accessing the camera or microphone, but also turn off the sensors through the shutter. True, only for a while. Along with this, there is access to extended statistics (“Privacy Panel”) of which applications have been accessing the device’s sensors over the past day, including the camera and microphone. The system will even calculate how long a particular software has used, for example, geolocation data. Google is introducing a hibernation function for the software. This should be noted in the application settings. If the applet does not start, all temporary files are erased and notifications from it cease. This function will help to optimize the consumption of system resources. Which smartphones will receive Android 12 The first Android 12 found Pixel smartphones: from Pixel 3 to Pixel 5. Naturally, Google reference models run on the reference version of the operating system, the most updated. Android 12 will also go to smartphones from other manufacturers, but much later. The tentative list includes dozens of models from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and realme. Most of these pipes are presented in 2020-2021. So, Xiaomi will update the OS on 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10, Poco X3 Pro, Pad 5 tablet and a number of other devices. In the case of this Chinese manufacturer, the new “green robot” will come to them in the form of MIUI 13 shell. If your smartphone does not make the list, do not be discouraged. Firstly, the distribution of updates will stretch until the summer of next year – maybe you will also get it. Secondly, there is not so much new in the 12th “robot”. Finally, most smartphone manufacturers have been using their own skins for a long time. Even if they do receive an update, there will be almost no external changes. Enthusiasts, on the other hand, will always be able to flash a test device for one or another assembly based on Android 12.

