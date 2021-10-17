https://ria.ru/20211017/perevodchik-1754928219.html

An explanation was found for the strange behavior of a journalist at a meeting with Putin – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

American correspondent Hadley Gamble inattentively reacted to some of the answers of President Vladimir Putin, journalist Pavel Zarubin noted on the air of RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. American correspondent Hadley Gamble did not pay attention to some of the answers of President Vladimir Putin, said journalist Pavel Zarubin on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1.” Nobody paid attention to this, but we noticed: the journalist did not even listen to translation (words of the Russian leader. – Ed.), from which we can conclude that it was more important for her to ask questions brightly, “- said the author of the program. The Russian leader, as the journalists stressed, speaks English, which is why he also did not use the services Interpreter in an interview with a CNBC reporter. The conversation with Putin took place in the framework of the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum. Gamble asked the President a number of questions, including those related to the export of Russian energy to the Western market. As Putin noted, the conversation on gas did not work out, since she had incorrect data on the supplies.

