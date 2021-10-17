https://ria.ru/20211016/pozhar-1754873178.html
An uninhabited house caught fire in the Sverdlovsk region, there are victims
The fire in an uninhabited house in the Sverdlovsk region was extinguished, four people were killed, the emergency services of the region reported. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
incidents
asbestos
Sverdlovsk region
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A fire in an uninhabited house in the Sverdlovsk region was liquidated, four people died, emergency services of the region reported. “Sverdlovsk region, the city of Asbest, Sverdlov street, house 76, in an uninhabited house, liquidated on an area of 70 square meters. 4 people died,” the message says. …
incidents, asbestos, sverdlovsk region
