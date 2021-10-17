Another leak: intimate photos of movie stars appeared on the Internet

Amanda Seyfried was less fortunate: almost all of her pictures are intimate. In the photos, the actress poses topless, naked in the shower with panties on her head, in the dressing room and during sex.

The hackers also promised that they would soon publish personal photos of actress Kirsten Dunst, model Kylie Jenner and others.

This is not the first leak of intimate photos of stars. In early December last year, hackers stole pictures of actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

Attackers hacked into the star’s Facebook account. In one picture, the girl posed with her back naked on vacation, the other was taken during the filming of Game of Thrones.

But the biggest leak of intimate photos of stars occurred in August 2014. The hackers then hacked the iCloud of actress Jennifer Lawrence and some other celebrities. Intimate images quickly spread across the web, causing outrage among the official representatives of the stars, who promised to sue everyone who repost the footage. Internet users were not stopped by the threats.

In the photos, Lawrence posed nude in bed, on the couch and in the shower, took numerous topless selfies and froze in spicy poses. The actress remained silent for a long time and did not react to the hype in the press, but later admitted in an interview that she was shocked. According to her, every time she tried to write an official statement, she started to cry.

“I have nothing to apologize for. For four years I have been in a good, healthy relationship, full of love. It was a long distance relationship, so your boyfriend either watches porn or at you,” she said.

Lawrence stressed that this story is not a scandal, but a crime. She asked to stop distributing her photographs.

Rihanna, Kirsten Dunst, Kim Kardashian, Mary-Kate Olsen, Cara Delevingne and other celebrities also became victims of the 2014 plum.