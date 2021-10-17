https://ria.ru/20211017/obstrel-1754893841.html

Armenia reported on shelling of border village by Azerbaijan

Armenia reported on the shelling of a border village by Azerbaijan – RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

Armenia reported on shelling of border village by Azerbaijan

Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan announced a new shelling of the Yeraskh village of Ararat region, bordering Azerbaijan, on Saturday evening. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T00: 16

2021-10-17T00: 16

2021-10-17T00: 16

in the world

Armenia

Azerbaijan

armenian defense ministry

arman tatoyan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1b/1577836712_38 0:1000:541_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c124ea32812f5b540d4ccd66af5f44.jpg

YEREVAN, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan announced a new shelling of the village of Yeraskh, Ararat region, bordering Azerbaijan, on Saturday evening. harm to villagers, destroy their property, violate their right to life, property, peaceful existence and security. ” creation of a demilitarized security zone. ”In late July, firefights resumed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Baku said that Armenia violated the ceasefire agreement. Yerevan announced three dead and five wounded Armenian soldiers during a shootout on the border with Azerbaijan in the Gegharkunik region. Later, the parties confirmed an agreement on a ceasefire at the border. According to the Armenian military department, the agreement was reached with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. Prior to that, the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated in May.

https://ria.ru/20211014/armeniya-1754659542.html

Armenia

Azerbaijan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1b/1577836712_279 0:1000:541_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f7fcdc75c52a1c7b9292e5d8a9daba.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, armenia, azerbaijan, ministry of defense of armenia, arman tatoyan