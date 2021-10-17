https://ria.ru/20211017/obstrel-1754893841.html
Armenia reported on shelling of border village by Azerbaijan
Armenia reported on the shelling of a border village by Azerbaijan – RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
Armenia reported on shelling of border village by Azerbaijan
Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan announced a new shelling of the Yeraskh village of Ararat region, bordering Azerbaijan, on Saturday evening. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T00: 16
2021-10-17T00: 16
2021-10-17T00: 16
in the world
Armenia
Azerbaijan
armenian defense ministry
arman tatoyan
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1b/1577836712_38 0:1000:541_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c124ea32812f5b540d4ccd66af5f44.jpg
YEREVAN, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan announced a new shelling of the village of Yeraskh, Ararat region, bordering Azerbaijan, on Saturday evening. harm to villagers, destroy their property, violate their right to life, property, peaceful existence and security. ” creation of a demilitarized security zone. ”In late July, firefights resumed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Baku said that Armenia violated the ceasefire agreement. Yerevan announced three dead and five wounded Armenian soldiers during a shootout on the border with Azerbaijan in the Gegharkunik region. Later, the parties confirmed an agreement on a ceasefire at the border. According to the Armenian military department, the agreement was reached with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. Prior to that, the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated in May.
https://ria.ru/20211014/armeniya-1754659542.html
Armenia
Azerbaijan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1b/1577836712_279 0:1000:541_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f7fcdc75c52a1c7b9292e5d8a9daba.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, armenia, azerbaijan, ministry of defense of armenia, arman tatoyan
Armenia reported on shelling of border village by Azerbaijan