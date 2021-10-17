Bad movie with Keanu Reeves became a hit on Netflix

The Internet wants to make everyone believe that Keanu Reeves doesn’t make mistakes. And while he is one of the fan favorite actors, he has had a lot of failures in his career.

In fact, one of these projects is “47 Ronin“- unexpectedly became a hit on Netflix, entering the top three most watched films in the world at the moment.

The trailer for the tape can be seen below:

Many assumed that the tape would fail at the box office, and perhaps in this regard, it lived up to expectations. Director Karl Rinsch was given a $ 225 million budget when he spearheaded his debut adaptation of an 18th century real-life historical event in which Reeves played a pariah who is half Japanese.

Ultimately, Rinsch was removed from production during installation, and that was the reason. He simply lost control of the project, which led to massive reshoots and an increase in screen time for Keanu Reeves, which also significantly increased costs. The epic was postponed several times, and when “47 Ronin”Nevertheless was released in theaters in December 2013, over time the film went down in history as one of the biggest box office disasters of all time.

The film was heavily criticized, and has just 16% freshness from critics and 48% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, while the final gross reached about $ 150 million, causing Universal Pictures to lose over $ 100 million. Incredibly, a sequel is in development for Netflix, set 300 years later, and has been described as a sci-fi cyberpunk martial arts action game.

