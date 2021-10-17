https://ria.ru/20211016/bastrykin-1754892421.html

Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from "Streets of Broken Lanterns"

Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from "Streets of Broken Lanterns"

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, awarded medals to actors Alexander Polovtsev and Anastasia Melnikova, who played Oleg Solovets and Anastasia Abdulova in Streets of Broken Lanterns, according to the agency’s website. search “, became guests of honor at the meeting in honor of the Day of Criminal Investigation Officers. Bastrykin awarded the invited veterans of the internal affairs and investigation agencies with the medal “10 years to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.” Leningrad Criminal Investigation Department.

