https://ria.ru/20211016/bastrykin-1754892421.html
Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from “Streets of Broken Lanterns”
Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from “Streets of Broken Lanterns” – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from “Streets of Broken Lanterns”
The head of the SK of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, awarded medals to actors Alexander Polovtsev and Anastasia Melnikova, who played Oleg in the TV series “Streets of Broken Lanterns” … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T23: 52
2021-10-16T23: 52
2021-10-16T23: 54
society
Alexander Bastrykin
investigative committee of russia (ck rf)
Anastasia Melnikova
Alexander Polovtsev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/08/1588142360_0:166:3055:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_e32e128a2e0cfb3f28c542a305bd1e23.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, awarded medals to actors Alexander Polovtsev and Anastasia Melnikova, who played Oleg Solovets and Anastasia Abdulova in Streets of Broken Lanterns, according to the agency’s website. search “, became guests of honor at the meeting in honor of the Day of Criminal Investigation Officers. Bastrykin awarded the invited veterans of the internal affairs and investigation agencies with the medal “10 years to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.” Leningrad Criminal Investigation Department.
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/08/1588142360_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc42cd19db5a483d73a4e30db9df0429.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Alexander Bastrykin, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Anastasia Melnikova, Alexander Polovtsev
Bastrykin awarded Solovets and Abdulova from “Streets of Broken Lanterns”