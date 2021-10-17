Bastrykin presented medals to actors from “Streets of Broken Lanterns” :: Society :: RBC

Three actors from Streets of Broken Lanterns received awards. They “embodied on the screen the image of honest and sympathetic employees of the criminal investigation department”, noted in the UK

Alexander Bastrykin and Alexander Polovtsev

(Photo: RF IC)



The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, held a meeting with veterans of the Leningrad Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, timed to coincide with their professional holiday – the Day of Criminal Investigation, according to the website of the Investigative Committee.

The guests of honor also were the actors who “embodied on the screen the image of honest and responsive officers of the criminal investigation department” – these are Anastasia Melnikova, Alexander Polovtsev and Yevgeny Dyatlov, the report says.

All of them, in particular, starred in the TV series “Streets of Broken Lights”. Melnikova played Anastasia Abdulova, Polovtsev played Oleg Solovets, and Dyatlov played Nikolai Dymov.

Bastrykin rewarded the young man who stood up for the girl in the metro



During the meeting, Bastrykin awarded veterans of the internal affairs and investigation agencies with the medal “10 years of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation” and memorable gifts. The head of the department also presented medals and gifts to the actors.