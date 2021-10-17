Belarus clarifies criminal liability for subscribers of Telegram channels

For subscribing to a Telegram channel to be considered a criminal offense under the laws of Belarus, this channel must be recognized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the KGB as an extremist formation. If the channel is a distributor of extremist materials, the (administrative) responsibility for the subscriber will come only in the case of reposting publications or providing support in other forms.

Such explanations were given by the head of the department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption (GUBOPiK) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Vyacheslav Orlovsky in an interview with the publication “SB. Belarus Segodnya”. Published on Saturday 16 October.

According to Orlovsky, those who read the channel recognized as extremist material “out of banal interest or curiosity” simply need to unsubscribe, “and there will be no questions for them.” As for the subscribers of “extremist groups”, they are going to be brought to criminal responsibility “pointwise, taking into account the role of each, relying on the collected evidence.”

He clarified that the issue of recognizing the channel as extremist material is in the competence of the court, but the resource can be recognized as an extremist formation without a judicial procedure, simply by the decision of the KGB or the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus. The creators, organizers and participants of the “formations” channels face up to seven years’ imprisonment under Article 361-1 of the Criminal Code.

More than two hundred channels and chats in Telegram have been recognized by the Belarusian authorities as extremist. The number of subscribers of the most popular of them – Nexta Live – so far exceeds 950,000 people. This is approximately 10% of the total population of Belarus.

Nexta Live has not yet been recognized as an extremist formation. After rumors of criminal liability emerged earlier this week for all subscribers of extremist channels, its audience fell by about 30,000 people. Such information was widely disseminated by unofficial Internet resources supporting the policy of the leadership of Belarus.