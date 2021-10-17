Ben Affleck celebrates his 49th birthday – remember the director’s work – UNIAN

Ben Affleck has two Oscars for Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck turns 49 on August 15, 2021.

Most viewers know him primarily as an actor from big-budget blockbusters – “Armageddon”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Daredevil”, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”, also thanks to the tabloids, with might and main savoring his personal life. So, more recently, Affleck renewed his relationship with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez after a 17-year hiatus.

However, some viewers will probably be surprised to learn that Affleck is actually much more successful in the directing field.

Good Will Hunting (USA, 1997)

The drama “Good Will Hunting” is not yet Affleck’s directorial work, but it cannot be ignored. Back in his school years, the future star met Matt Damon, who still remains his creative partner and best friend. In the mid-90s of the last century, being aspiring actors, they wrote the script for the film “Good Will Hunting”, writing roles for themselves in it. Having prescribed the participation of two young and unknown actors in the film as one of the conditions for selling the script, the friends manage, albeit not immediately, to find a buyer in the person of the Miromax studio, which entrusts the work on the film to director Gus Van Sant, and invites Robin Williams to one of the main roles.

As a result, the film, released in 1997 with a budget of only $ 10 million, raises more than $ 200 million at the box office, and Affleck and Damon receive an Oscar and a Golden Globe for their script, which become their ticket to the world of big cinema.

Goodbye, baby, goodbye / Gone Baby Gone (USA, 2007)

For the next 10 years Affleck worked in the acting field, and only in 2007 he decided to present his directorial debut – the detective drama “Goodbye, Baby, Goodbye”. In the center of the plot – a couple of young private detectives who are involved in the investigation of the kidnapping of a little girl. The main role in the film was played by Ben’s younger brother, Casey Affleck. The film was highly praised by film critics and received a number of prestigious nominations and awards.

PS: In fact, this is not Affleck’s first directorial robot – back in 1993 there was also a satirical short film with a long title “I killed my lesbian wife, hung her on a meat hook, and now I have a contract with Disney for three films” / I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on a Meat Hook, and Now I Have a Three-Picture Deal at Disney.

The Town of Thieves (USA, 2010)

Ben Affleck’s next directorial work was the crime drama City of Thieves, which tells the story of a gang of bank robbers. Everything is going well for them, until the main character of the film, played by Ben Affleck himself, is carried away by the witness of one of the robberies. The film was also liked by critics, who noted the picture with many awards and nominations.

Operation “Argo” / Argo (USA, 2012)

In 2012, critics moved from words to deeds, marking Ben Affleck as his second Oscar, this time in the Best Picture category. The plot of this political thriller, in which Affleck also played the main role, is based on real events – the operation of the special services to rescue six American diplomats from Tehran.

Live by Night (US, 2016)

Affleck’s latest directorial work – the crime drama about the gangsters of the 20s of the last century “The Law of the Night” – was coolly received by critics, failed at the box office and even led to the loss of several future contracts by Affleck.

Nevertheless, Affleck now has more than enough work in the acting field – only in 2021-2022 are scheduled for release such films as the psychological erotic thriller “Deep Waters”, the historical thriller Ridley Scott “The Last Duel”, the drama “Tender Bar” and the superhero movie The Flash.

Marina Grigorenko