Ben Affleck’s attorney will represent Britney Spears in court

Today in America there will be another hearing in the custody case of 39-year-old pop star Britney Spears. In this long-running trial, Britney will now be defended by well-known and influential lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who previously worked with Ben and Casey Afflecks, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

Exactly a week ago, it became known that Britney Spears was left without legal support. Samuel D. Ingham, who represented the singer for thirteen years, submitted his resignation letter and received the approval of the judge. The document was supposed to enter into force as soon as Britney appointed a new lawyer, which, moreover, had to be legally approved by the guardian, that is, the singer’s father James Spears. However, Britney managed to get permission from the judge to choose her own defender. For days, there were rumors that Spears was planning to hire former federal attorney and successful Hollywood attorney Matthew Rosengart. Today it became clear that the lawyer had given his consent.

Britney has spoken to Matthew on several occasions in recent days. She was worried about what would happen after Samuel D. Ingham’s resignation, but Matthew assured her that she would be in good hands if the judge appointed him. He has been closely following her case for some time now and believes that her testimony last month was very convincing, – the source quoted the Page Six edition.

Matthew Rosengart and Winona Ryder at a social event, 2014

It is today that the court will consider Spears’ high-profile statement, which she made in June. Recall that on June 23, a hearing was held in the Los Angeles Supreme Court, at which, for the first time in a long time, singer Britney Spears personally appealed to the court and judge Brenda Penny with a statement. The pop star, who has been under the almost total tutelage of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, demanded that custody be canceled and accused her guardians of abuse, comparing custody of her to slavery. She said that her father “controls her life 100,000%.”

Britney voiced a few shocking details. For example, she was “forced to perform” in Las Vegas, even when she was seriously ill, and after the artist wanted to go on sabbatical, she was forcibly “treated” with lithium. Immediately after Britney’s statement spread online, millions of fans around the world, as well as friends and colleagues, supported her. One of the first to do this was her current boyfriend Sam Asgari and former lover Justin Timberlake. Other celebrities, for example, Bella Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, Vera Wong, Kaley Cuoco, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Jamila Jamil, left their words of support and sympathy, as well as calls to free Britney from her father’s control.