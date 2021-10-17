Binance will suspend the use of the RMB on the P2P platform in December

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance officially announced on October 13 that the company will remove the Chinese yuan (CNY) from its peer-to-peer trading platform on December 31.

Along with the closure of RMB trading pairs, Binance will continue to further restrict access to its platform for users in mainland China by introducing new measures for accounts associated with the region. Binance will specifically restrict such accounts to a “withdrawal only” mode, limiting transactions to withdrawals, redemptions, and position closings.

Binance emphasized that the company “left the mainland China market in 2017” and has not engaged in exchange business in the region since then. The exchange reports that users from China have been unable to access Binance since its release.

Despite leaving the Chinese market back in 2017, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has not yet suspended trading in the Chinese national currency from its platform.

“Binance does not actively exchange transactions in China. We can also confirm that mobile phone registration is blocked and the Binance app is not available for download by consumers in China, ”a Binance spokesman told Cointelegraph.

“We have also taken an additional step to exclude CNY trading pairs and restrict P2P services on Binance for all users from China,” the spokesperson added.

The news comes a few weeks after the Chinese government announced another major cryptocurrency ban in late September, when several government agencies joined forces to combat cryptocurrency adoption in the country. A number of large cryptocurrency firms have been forced to relocate or redirect some of their services.

Huobi, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is a company likely to be affected by China’s new ban.

“For historical reasons, we do have a certain chunk of our user base in mainland China. Removing user accounts from mainland China will have some impact on the company’s revenue in the short term, ”a Huobi spokesman told Cointelegraph on September 28.

“Huobi’s diversified business outside of China has reached nearly 70% in terms of trade volumes,” the spokesperson added.