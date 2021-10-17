Binance’s NFT Marketplace to Launch Virtual Shoes

Shoe designer Jimmy Choo is releasing an NFT shoe collection in partnership with the Binance NFT Marketplace.

Not only virtual, but also real

Renowned shoe designer Jimmy Choo will be showcasing the NFT shoe collection on the Binance NFT Marketplace. The exclusive tokens will be auctioned, and the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Jimmy Chu Foundation in support of Women for Women International, which helps rebuild the lives of women survivors of war.

The designer created NFT with artist Eric Hayes, who brought real shoes to the virtual world. The token is a pair of sneakers that spin against a canvas background. The highest bidder for a pair of virtual sneakers will receive not only a token, but also a real pair of hand-painted Jimmy Choo shoes.

In addition, other tokens from the collection will be auctioned, including special cards.

“The Mystery Box section will feature 8,888 special virtual boxes with tokens. Of these, one exclusive token from iJimmy Choo and artist Eric Hayes, called LOVE 100 Glitter, 445 super-rare cards, 3109 rare cards and 5333 neutral cards. Users who assemble an SSR or SR from Jimmy Choo’s Mysterious Box will have the opportunity to get a super rare, never-before-seen NFT design that will be released later, ”the company says.

The auction starts on October 20, 2021 on the Binance NFT Marketplace.

Trading volumes on NFT marketplaces remain consistently high

Despite the recent market correction and the fall in the value of Bitcoin and a number of top altcoins, trading volumes on NFT marketplaces remain consistently high. According to the analytical resource Nonfungible, sales of non-fungible tokens began to increase since the beginning of October and reached a record $ 280 million on October 10.

Read also: The DeFi sector began to lose ground due to the hype with NFT – DappRadar

As before, such marketplaces as OpenSea, Axie İnfinity, CryptoPunks, SuperRare and Rarible remain the market leaders.

Source: DappRadar

The growth in NFT trading is also confirmed by the Binance NFT Marketplace.

“In just over a month since its debut, Finance NFT has raised over $ 25 million in sales, attracted over 400 creators worldwide and sold over 300,000 Mystery Boxes. Today Finance NFT has sold over 780,000 Mystery Boxes and raised over $ 90 million, ”the company said.

Read Also: Coinbase NFT Platform Launching More Than One Million People

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.