LONDON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. A Briton named Harry Potter sold his copy of J.K. Rowling’s book about a wizard of the same name for £ 27,500, according to a Hansons auction house. 1997 is his late father. According to Potter, he intends to use the proceeds to transport his father’s ashes to Kenya. When the first book of the Rowling saga about the wizard was published in 1997, Potter was eight years old. For the past 25 years, he had to prove that his name really was Harry Potter. According to Harry Potter, who now works as a manager and has three children, his wife-to-be did not believe him either. “When I met my wife Philippe on vacation in Greece, she also thought I was lying,” said the Briton.
“Despite the very shabby condition, the book was sold to a private buyer for 22 thousand pounds under the hammer at the Hansons auction in Derbyshire on October 14. Taking into account the buyer’s premium, the total amount paid out was 27.5 thousand pounds,” the website says.
It is noted that the first edition of the Harry Potter book to the 33-year-old Briton from Hampshire was presented in 1997 by his late father. According to Potter, he intends to use the proceeds to transport his father’s ashes to Kenya.
When the first book of the Rowling saga about the wizard was published in 1997, Potter was eight years old. For the past 25 years, he has had to prove that his name is really Harry Potter.
According to Harry Potter, who now works as a manager and has three children, his future wife did not believe him either. “When I met my wife Philippe on vacation in Greece, she also thought I was lying,” said the Briton.
