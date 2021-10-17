https://ria.ru/20211017/potter-1754737990.html

Briton named Harry Potter sold Rowling’s book for 27.5 thousand pounds

A Briton named Harry Potter sold his copy of J.K. Rowling’s book about a wizard of the same name for 27.5 thousand pounds, according to a report … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

LONDON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. A Briton named Harry Potter sold his copy of J.K. Rowling’s book about a wizard of the same name for £ 27,500, according to a Hansons auction house. 1997 is his late father. According to Potter, he intends to use the proceeds to transport his father’s ashes to Kenya. When the first book of the Rowling saga about the wizard was published in 1997, Potter was eight years old. For the past 25 years, he had to prove that his name really was Harry Potter. According to Harry Potter, who now works as a manager and has three children, his wife-to-be did not believe him either. “When I met my wife Philippe on vacation in Greece, she also thought I was lying,” said the Briton.

