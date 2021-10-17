https://ria.ru/20211017/avtobusy-1754898786.html

Buses without seat belts may have top speed limits

Buses without seat belts may limit the maximum speed – Russia news today

Buses without seat belts may have top speed limits

The maximum speed of buses not equipped with seat belts outside settlements is proposed to be limited to 70 kilometers per hour, follows from the project … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17T04: 15

2021-10-17T04: 15

2021-10-17T04: 32

society

Moscow

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia)

Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154977/56/1549775627_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_805a367ce967128ba806477b88c495b8.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The maximum speed of buses not equipped with seat belts outside settlements is proposed to be limited to 70 kilometers per hour, follows from the draft decree of the Russian government, which came to the disposal of RIA Novosti. Corresponding changes to the rules of the road from 1993 were prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport. They are proposed to be introduced by a government decree. The traffic rules in force since 1993 indicate that outside settlements, intercity and small-seater buses are allowed on all roads at a speed not exceeding 90 kilometers per hour. Other buses on highways – no more than 90, on other roads – no more than 70. In addition, the explanatory note to the draft resolution specifies the list of documents that the driver must have with him. The list is supplemented with a regular transportation route map and a vehicle charter agreement for the carriage of passengers and baggage on request.

https://ria.ru/20211016/pdd-1754834343.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154977/56/1549775627_222 0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d48d33c1441c373c54ed2be20a84230.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Moscow, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia), Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Transport of Russia), Russia