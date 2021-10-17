Cardano (ADA) Targets $ 3 Price | Blockchain24

Cardano has been forced to move in a tight range lately due to the equal zeal of buyers and sellers. When one of them seemed more powerful than the other, price reacted accordingly. On the other hand, the ADA price can quickly exit the pattern.

If continuous accumulation continues, enough momentum can be created to push the price higher. Despite the fact that the volume is steadily declining, the structure of buying, selling and buying again shows that traders are very active in the market.

The whales are waiting for the opportunity

The asset price is decreasing daily according to the price chart. In addition, it can exceed the upper limits before the accumulation is complete. On the other hand, whales are waiting for an opportunity. As a result, the value of the asset can increase by 30% within a few days.

For an extended period, the asset appears to have been locked at initial resistance levels. To break the $ 2.4 barrier, the asset must stop accumulating as soon as possible.

The Cardano cryptocurrency could strengthen if it fails to take the next step towards the $ 3 target. Thereafter, the price of the large green candlestick could surpass $ 2.40 and eventually approach $ 3.

If there are no bulls, the ADA price is likely to continue to move sideways. According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano is priced today at $ 2.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2,298,338,847.