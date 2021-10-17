Cardiologists told what kind of breakfast lowers cholesterol without medication

Cardiologists warn that it is necessary to control the level of cholesterol in the blood, since the latter, if elevated, is associated with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

A special analysis will help to find out the level of cholesterol. One of the best ways to reduce the risk of a spike in cholesterol is to make changes to your daily diet, starting with your main meal, breakfast, according to doctors.

In order to keep the digestive system running and not overeat during the day, it is recommended to include several foods in the diet in the morning. This is a natural oatmeal, whose dietary fiber also helps to “remove” bad cholesterol. At the same time, it is recommended to cook porridge in almond milk, which is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which is also important for lowering cholesterol, Dr. Peter reports.

The third healthy food is avocado. According to the American Heart Association, just one avocado a day can lower bad cholesterol levels. Experts recommend using the product instead of butter, spreading, for example, on whole grain bread.

Experts advised fans of scrambled eggs to cook their own dish more often without yolks. It can be scrambled eggs or omelet with herbs and vegetables.