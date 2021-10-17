Carey Fukunaga confirms that he is working on Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon project

American director Carey Fukunaga, known for his films Rootless Beasts and No Time to Die, has confirmed that he is working on Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon project. Collider reported.

Kubrick conceived a painting of Bonaparte back in the 1960s. Then the main role in it was supposed to be played by Jack Nicholson. The director and actor were already preparing for filming, but MGM canceled the project due to its high cost.

The author of “Shining” and “All-Metal Shell” hoped to return to the project later, but this did not happen. In 1999, Kubrick passed away without realizing his ambitious idea.

At a later time, other filmmakers have repeatedly thought about filming a film from a Kubrick script. In particular, Steven Spielberg discussed with HBO the possibility of creating a series based on. Fukunaga later joined the project.

In a conversation with reporters, he stressed that “Napoleon” is already “happening.” Moreover, Fukunaga himself has been working on the material for at least four years. At the moment, scripts for all episodes of the show are ready, but how many there will be is not mentioned.

According to the director, he spent a lot of time with members of the Kubrick family in Hertfordshire in preparation for filming, as well as in the library. It is important for the show’s team to “carry the torch in a way that embodies the spirit of what Kubrick was trying to achieve,” he said.