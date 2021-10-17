China tested a hypersonic missile with a nuclear charge

China has tested new space capabilities with a hypersonic rocket. The newspaper writes about it Financial Times with reference to informed sources.

In August, the PRC reportedly tested a hypersonic nuclear-powered missile that circled the globe, demonstrating advanced space capabilities. According to sources, the Chinese military launched a hypersonic gliding missile that flew through LEO and then descended to reach its target.

Pi this, as stated by three sources, the rocket missed the target, missing about two dozen miles. According to two other sources, the tests showed that China had made remarkable strides in hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials had assumed.

Formerly The Washington Post wrotethat the PRC authorities have begun the construction of more than 100 silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles. According to the newspaper, relevant work is being carried out in the desert in the Chinese province of Gansu.

Before that at the Pentagon predictedthat China’s nuclear arsenal will double by 2030.