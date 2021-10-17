Chris Pratt commented on Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4: Love and Thunder

As you know, Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the upcoming fourth part “Torah” entitled “Love and thunder”, And recently Chris Pratt was interviewed by Yahoo! Entertainment when they discussed Chris Hemsworth.

The performer of the role of Star-Lord was asked about filming in “Torah 4”and he couldn’t help but take off his hat to his longtime Best Chris rival.

Hemsworth is great, very good. People will be truly amazed when they see what he and Taika Waititi have cooked at “Torah 4“. This is a new level, Hemsworth has raised the bar one level higher. I was just in awe of him. In real life, he is a human god. It was just great to be with him.

It is not yet clear how much of the impact Guardians of the Galaxy will have on the plot of the film. “Thor: Love and Thunder“. While the Thunder God may have started hanging out with the Guardians, there is clearly a major change in his own corner of the universe as a villain named Gorr God Slayer will likely live up to his name. In such a context, it would not be surprising if the Guardians of the Galaxy really only appear in a cameo role.

Premiere of the tapeThor: Love and Thunder“Is scheduled for May 6, 2022, while the triquel”Guardians of the galaxy»Will be released on May 25, 2023.