Clinton hospitalized with blood poisoning was discharged from the hospital :: Politics :: RBC

Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife Hillary Clinton, leaves the University of California Medical Center in Orange

(Photo: David Swanson / Reuters)



Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from the hospital after being hospitalized with blood poisoning a few days ago. About it reported on Twitter, his spokesman Angel Urena, referring to the leadership of the medical center where Clinton was.

“[Бывший] President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. The temperature and the number of leukocytes in the blood returned to normal, and he will return to his home in New York, where he will complete a course of antibiotics, ”the report said.

Clinton was taken to a hospital in California on October 12 due to a deterioration in health. The CNN TV channel reported that the reason for his hospitalization was sepsis (blood poisoning). The channel’s journalists reported that the ex-president was being treated with antibiotics and that he reacted positively to them.

The current US President Joe Biden announced on October 15 that Clinton is doing well. “I know you have questions about President Clinton. We talked on the phone. He seems to be doing well by God’s will, ”said Biden, knocking after these words on the table. The next day, a representative of the ex-president reported an improvement in his health.