Clinton was left in the hospital for another day

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Bill Clinton, hospitalized with blood poisoning, will stay in the hospital for another day before Sunday (local time), said his spokesman Angel Urenya. According to him, Clinton is in a good mood, spends time with his family, communicates with friends and watches American football games. Clinton expects to return home soon and thanks everyone for their support, said Urenya. Clinton was hospitalized with a diagnosis of sepsis, which is believed to be caused by a urinary tract infection. William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton was US President from 1993 to 2001. Prior to that, he was elected governor of Arkansas, which is his small homeland.
