The readiness to “die and kill for our land is the highest manifestation of patriotism,” said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny on October 16. On Saturday he took part in the ceremonies on the occasion of the Day of the Defenders of the Country and the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks (both holidays are celebrated in the republic annually on October 14), held on the Castle Hill in the city of Chigirin.

“We have proved our love and loyalty to Ukraine by shedding blood for it and giving the lives of thousands of our brothers and sisters. We will definitely restore the state sovereignty of Ukraine throughout its territory, ”Zaluzhny said. In his opinion, “Cossack and insurgent blood” will help in achieving this goal.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that “these holidays are reminiscent of the continuity of military traditions.” “The defenders and defenders of Ukraine have been holding back Russian aggression for the eighth year in a row,” Zaluzhny’s words are quoted on the page of the General Staff of Ukraine in Facebook…

He also stressed that the Ukrainian military has now become “a reliable shield of Europe.”

“Cossack and insurgent blood in our veins leads us only forward – to Victory,” concluded Zaluzhny.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Oleg Voloshin suggested that the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine

possible in the event of a provocation by Kiev in the Donbass, followed by a military operation.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the Russian Federation is not going to attack anyone, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place NATO military equipment near the Russian borders.

Crisis in Ukraine

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in April 2014. Fighting is being conducted on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions between the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the one hand and the armed formations of the rebel supporters of the unrecognized DPR and LPR.

In Donbass, since July 27, 2020, additional measures of control over the ceasefire have been in effect, which were agreed upon by the members of the contact group to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine. Since the signing of the agreement, shootings have been regularly recorded in the region; there are killed and wounded on both sides.

At the end of September 2021, Zaluzhny, by a special directive, allowed the Ukrainian military in the conflict zone in Donbass to return fire on the enemy without the consent of the top leadership. “Commanders are allowed to use all available weapons. Local commanders can make their own decisions, depending on the situation. Also, by order, Zaluzhny saved the military from the need to fill out unnecessary documentation, “the newspaper writes. TheBabel…

Negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the crisis have not yielded results for many years.