Member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of Russia Bogdan Bezpalko said in an interview “Ukraine.ru”that the armed conflict in Donbass can be ended by liquidating the Ukrainian state.

“The best means would be to liquidate Ukraine itself as a state. It would be better not only for Russia and the residents of Donbass, but for the citizens of Ukraine itself, for those who live there, ”Bezpalko said.

He noted that Ukraine is devoid of subjectivity – the country is ruled by the West through influential nationalists, and added that in such conditions the Minsk agreements will not be implemented.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything to destroy public institutions, infrastructure, industry and medicine, thereby complicating the life of Ukrainians.

