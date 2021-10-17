https://ria.ru/20211016/dyuny-1754891876.html

Damage caused by Trump to sand dunes in Scotland became known

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Satellite images show the scale of damage to sand dunes in northeastern Scotland as a result of the construction of a golf course there by former US President Donald Trump, writes Business Insider. The golf course in question was opened in Aberdeenshire, Scotland in 2012. … It is noted that Trump bought a coastal site in this district back in 2006 with the aim of building “the world’s best golf course.” These plans drew criticism from conservationists, but in 2008 they found support from the Scottish government, which indicated the economic benefits of the project (it is emphasized that Trump was on good terms with Alex Salmond, then the first minister of Scotland). , Trump himself said that no damage would be done to the sand dunes, and their condition would only improve. However, as a result, “a part of the extremely sensitive ecosystem” on which the golf course called Trump International Golf Links was built was largely destroyed. To support this claim, satellite imagery “before” and “after” taken more than than ten years. In the images dated March 2010, the dunes are still “pristine”, while in April 2021 satellites captured the already “destroyed ecosystem of sand dunes”, the material underlined. Satellite images, which the publication cites, were taken by the American company Maxar.

