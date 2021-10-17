Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds decided to take a break from cinema

Los Angeles, October 17. The famous Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds decided to take a break in the development of his acting career. The artist decided to temporarily take a break from the cinema, having gone on a short vacation.

The artist made the decision to temporarily leave after hard work on the film “A Christmas Carol”. He admitted that on the set he had to make a huge number of desires come true. Therefore, he considers the present time to be the best period to go into the shadows for a while.

“I’m not sure I would have been willing to accept such a difficult film three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a lot of my dreams come true. <...> Perfect time for a little break from movie making. I will miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists, ”the actor told his Instagram followers.

Many fans of the star of the superhero action movie “Deadpool” did not believe what was happening and took his words as another joke. However, the majority wished the artist to enjoy the long-awaited “downtime” and devote time to his wife, actress Blake Lively and their children.

Earlier, the actor was joked by his close friend Hugh Jackman. The artist congratulated the star of “Gossip Girl” Lively on the launch of his own line of soft drinks, failing to touch her husband in the text.