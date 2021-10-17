https://ria.ru/20211017/senator-1754926295.html
Died former senator from the Astrakhan region Gorbunov
Died former senator from the Astrakhan region Gorbunov – Russia news today
Died former senator from the Astrakhan region Gorbunov
Former senator from the Astrakhan region Gennady Gorbunov died on Sunday at the age of 76, according to the press service of the governor’s administration … RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Former senator from the Astrakhan region Gennady Gorbunov died on Sunday at the age of 76, according to the press service of the regional governor’s administration. Gorbunov was born in 1946 in the village of Rassvet, Astrakhan region. In 1980 he graduated from the Astrakhan Technical Institute of the Fishing Industry and Economy. He worked as a school teacher, mechanic, engineer, collective farm chairman. In 1993-1994 he was an adviser to the head of the administration of the Astrakhan region on economic issues. From 1994 to 1999 – headed the tax service for the region. From June 2000 to December 2001, he held the position of head of the department of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for taxes and fees in Moscow. In 2001-2016, he served as chairman of the committee on agrarian and food policy and environmental management of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.
