Doctors have named drugs that reduce mortality from COVID-19 | News | News

Cholesterol drugs can help reduce mortality in those with COVID-19. This conclusion was made by the scientists of the Karolinska Institute, the results of which were reported on October 15 by The Times.

The study was conducted in Sweden. It was attended by about a million people over 45 years old. The results were based on an analysis of the patient’s medication data and the register of causes of death.

The results showed that people taking statins (drugs to lower cholesterol) are less likely to die from the coronavirus. In addition, these medications can reduce inflammation in the blood vessels.

“Overall, our results support continued use of statins for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and high blood lipids in line with current guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said one of the article’s authors, Viktor Alqvist.

At the same time, scientists noted that the data obtained are not enough to draw accurate conclusions about a causal relationship between the use of drugs to lower cholesterol and a decrease in mortality in coronavirus.

Earlier, on October 4, the results of a study by scientists from Spain and Canada were published. The results showed that the level of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein is one of the main factors affecting survival in COVID-19.

