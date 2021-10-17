https://ria.ru/20211017/dtp-1754899875.html

Eight people killed in bus accident in Peru

Eight people died in an accident with a bus in Peru – Russia news today

Eight people killed in bus accident in Peru

Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured in a bus accident in southern Peru, RPP radio reported, citing police. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T05: 10

2021-10-17T05: 10

2021-10-17T13: 04

in the world

Peru

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105032/43/1050324393_0:254:2966:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa3612c2f30036117d02f22eb11cfa6.jpg

BUENOS AIRES, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured in a bus accident in southern Peru, radio RPP reported, citing police. Police believe the bus has failed brakes. Six children under the age of ten were injured.

Peru

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/105032/43/1050324393_65 0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d10f02491dca3852909ba5b20491617.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, peru