Eight people killed in bus accident in Peru

2021-10-17T05: 10
2021-10-17T05: 10
2021-10-17T13: 04
BUENOS AIRES, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured in a bus accident in southern Peru, radio RPP reported, citing police. Police believe the bus has failed brakes. Six children under the age of ten were injured.
