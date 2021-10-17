Electric vehicle production in countries is breaking records

The shortage of chips for the automotive industry has led to a widespread decline in passenger car production. At the same time, the leaders of the automotive industry in the largest markets are increasing the production and sales of electric cars.

Thus, South Korea increased its export of cars with electric, hydrogen or hybrid engines in September to a record – deliveries abroad increased by 1.5 times: foreign buyers paid $ 1.04 billion for South Korean “green” cars. Sales of such cars in South Korea itself also rose to a new record – up to 34.8 thousand.

German carmaker Volkswagen, the largest in the EU, has doubled its supply of electric vehicles. At the same time in September, sales of all new cars in Europe fell by 25% due to a shortage of chips.

Sales of cars on alternative power sources in China doubled and amounted to 2.15 million cars, according to statistics.

The share of cars on alternative energy sources in China reached 11.6% of total sales. In September, sales increased 1.5 times – up to 357 thousand units.

According to Canalys calculations, 2.6 million cars with electric, hydrogen or hybrid power plants were sold in the world in the first half of 2021. This is 2.6 times more than in the first half of 2020.

In 2020, the global electric vehicle market grew by 5%, sales of cars with traditional motors fell by 18%.