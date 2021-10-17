https://ria.ru/20211017/evropa-1754921037.html

EU records an increase in the number of asylum applications

BERLIN, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The European Asylum Office (EASO) in 2021 records an upward trend in migration in the EU, the number of asylum applications has almost reached the dock level, said the executive director of the department Nina Gregory, adding that this year the office is recording an increase in the number of asylum seekers in countries Eastern Europe, primarily on the Balkan route. These countries include Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia. This is also about Austria. Latvia and Lithuania have become “migration hotspots”. According to Gregory, a record 10,000 asylum applications from Afghan citizens were registered in the EU in August, 38% more than in July. However, this number includes repeated statements from Afghans who have long lived in Europe and petitions from those who have been evacuated from Kabul. Gregory added that EASO has not yet noted the movement of Afghans into Europe. Nevertheless, she is confident that the European Union must prepare for the “difficult situation with migration flows from Afghanistan to Europe.” Gregory noted that the department is already preparing a guide for EU countries, designed to optimize the process of processing asylum requests, as well as a resettlement program for Afghans.

