Europe faces a new, more dire virus

The European Union has long sounded the alarm over the rise of anti-Semitism, but only recently adopted an ambitious strategy until 2030 to combat anti-Semitism. True, against … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti, Anton Skripunov. The European Union has long sounded the alarm over the rise of anti-Semitism, but only recently adopted an ambitious strategy until 2030 to combat anti-Semitism. True, a number of countries opposed. RIA Novosti reports on what hinders the fight against the “new disease” of Europe. Denial in words “No” – this word was often pronounced at the forum on preserving the memory of the Holocaust and countering anti-Semitism, which took place in Malmö, Sweden. Representatives of dozens of states took part, primarily from the European Union. “No, it is no longer enough for us to just remember the extermination of Jews during World War II. The last survivors are leaving. But anti-Semitism remains. No, we must not be silent, we must act. We need a zero policy. tolerance for anti-Semitism in order to guarantee Jews security in Europe “, – the head of the European Council Charles Michel exclaimed from the rostrum. The problem has really worsened in recent years. In 2019, 41 attacks motivated by anti-Semitism were recorded in Germany, in 2020 – already 59. Statistics for 2021 have not yet been published, but, most likely, it will not be better: in May there was a surge of anti-Semitism against the background of Palestinian-Israeli exacerbation … So, in Bonn, the Arabs threw stones at the synagogue and those who prayed in it. And in Berlin, unknown assailants beat a passer-by with a kippet. The attacks continued later. In the summer, they tried to set fire to a prayer building in Ulm (federal state of Baden-Württemberg). The vigilance of passers-by and the instant reaction of the police helped. In mid-September, the tragedy in Hagen on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur was averted: the security forces detained a 26-year-old Syrian with a machine gun a few hours before the attack on believers, all at the height of a pandemic, when most Germans did not leave their homes. Self-isolation seemed to calm the anti-Semites. However, last year 2,351 offenses motivated by anti-Semitism were registered. Most of it is aggression on the Internet, and how to deal with online anti-Semitism is not clear. European politicians blame social media. Internet giants like Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, on the contrary, claim that they are constantly fighting xenophobia. And the potential victims themselves – the Jews – argue that it is not only about “network propaganda.” Anti-Semitic prejudice is strong in the EU, according to a recent study by the European Jewish Agency (EJA). Thus, almost a third of the citizens of Greece, Poland and Latvia believe in the reality of secret rituals that Jews allegedly perform to achieve domination over the world. There, as well as in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – rampant domestic anti-Semitism, which only intensified in the pandemic. “Over the past year, conspiracy theories have become widespread. Their essence: Jews, the Jewish people or the State of Israel are behind the pandemic or are making money on it by spending a large-scale vaccination campaign, “says Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress. Thus, he said, medieval superstition is reviving. Moreover, Europe forgets about the atrocities of the Nazis during World War II. According to a large-scale poll conducted at the end of 2018 (the latest survey at the moment), one in five Europeans does not know anything about the Holocaust at all. First of all, we are talking about the age from 18 to 34 years old. Moreover, some respondents said that the genocide was perpetrated by the Jews themselves. “For a year and a half, young people have been locked up at home in self-isolation, and around the clock they are exposed to disinformation, extremism and Internet anti-Semitism,” Kantor said indignantly. brainwashing with conspiracy theories and lies. ”The Jewish community is increasingly talking about a possible repetition of the tragic events of the past. In early October, unknown persons desecrated the main symbol of Nazi atrocities – a memorial complex in Polish Auschwitz. Anti-Semitic slogans in English and German were written on the walls of the barracks where prisoners were kept during the war. The denial in fact It is symbolic that the incident in Poland took place a couple of days before an important event: the European Union, after several years of debate, adopted a strategy to combat anti-Semitism. The European Commission called it “the largest program to ensure the fundamental rights of citizens.” Almost two billion euros were allocated to support Jewish communities, campaigning, and search for xenophobic content on the Web. The historic document was signed at the EU headquarters in Belgium. They also decided a little earlier to ban Jews and Muslims from ritual slaughter of cattle, thereby limiting their religious rights. “Such restrictions are anti-Semitic in nature,” – said in an interview with RIA Novosti the head of the Council of Rabbis of Europe Pinchas Goldschmidt. In addition, in a number of countries they say about the prohibition of circumcision – the most important rite of Judaism. The community believes that in this case it will be possible to forget about a fulfilling life. And there will be only one thing left: to flee from the European Union. Especially if the authorities fail to defeat the “new terrible virus” – anti-Semitism.

