Ex-fiancé Lopez spotted in company with former Affleck

Ex-fiancé Lopez was noticed in the company with the former Affleck

Ex-fiancé Lopez spotted in company with former Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez has been spotted in the company of Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shukus, reports Page Six. RIA Novosti, 22.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 22 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez has been spotted in the company of Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shukus, reports Page Six. Rodriguez attended Shukus’s birthday party. The site managed to get a video showing the athlete and the producer sitting side by side. However, Rodriguez’s spokesman assured that they have been friends for 15 years and that there is not even a hint of romantic interest between them. Shukus and Affleck dated from 2017 to 2019. The relationship between J. Lo and the athlete became known in 2017. The couple was going to get married, but the matter did not come to marriage – in April they announced that they had terminated the engagement. Affleck and Lopez’s romance began in July 2002 during the filming of the comedy Gigli. Already in November, the actor proposed to Jennifer, but the wedding did not take place – in January 2004 they confirmed information about the separation. Rumors that Affleck and Lopez were back together surfaced on the Web at the end of April 2021. Comments from insiders regularly appear in the press about how their loved ones relate to the relationship of celebrities. Recently it became known that Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner is thinking about his affair with Lopez.

