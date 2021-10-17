Father’s Day is celebrated in Russia for the first time in history

The new holiday will be celebrated on the third Sunday in October

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

Today, on the third Sunday in October, a new holiday, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is celebrated in Russia for the first time – Father’s Day. It was introduced to strengthen the institution of the family.

“In order to strengthen the institution of the family and increase the importance of fatherhood in the upbringing of children, I decide to establish Father’s Day and celebrate it on the third Sunday in October,” Putin’s decree says. For the first time this holiday will take place on October 17th.

Putin established a new holiday on October 4. Thus, the president supported the proposal of a father with many children from Nizhny Novgorod. “The masculine principle is felt in large families, it is the basic basis for a large family. I will do my best to support what you are doing, including what concerns Father’s Day, which you just mentioned. We will definitely discuss this with our colleagues, ”Putin said.